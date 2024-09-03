Tuesday, September 3, 2024
NATIONAL

After sewing machine, cobbler receives raw material from Rahul

By: Agencies

Sultanpur, Sep 2: Cobbler Ram Chet from Sultanpur, who shot to fame after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a brief halt at his shop, on Monday received raw material meant for making shoes and other footwear items from the Congress leader.
“In the afternoon, I received raw material for shoes — leather, shoe soles. Through this, shoes and other footwear items can be made for both ladies and gents,” Ram Chet on Monday told PTI.
Earlier he had got a sewing machine from Gandhi, he said.
The Congress leader had on July 26 made an unscheduled surprise visit to Ram Chet’s shop in Vidhayak Nagar on the outskirts of Sultanpur on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur after appearing in a district court in connection with a defamation case. (PTI)

