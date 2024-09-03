Tuesday, September 3, 2024
NATIONAL

ED arrests AAP MLA in money laundering case

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering investigation against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.
He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla area of the national capital that was launched just after 6 am.
They said some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained “evasive” and hence was arrested.
He was then taken away from his home to the ED office in an official vehicle. The MLA may be produced before a court on Monday where the federal agency will seek for his custody to put him under sustained interrogation.
Reacting to the arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the more the BJP tries to suppress us, the more vocal we will be.
A security team of the CRPF and Delhi Police was present inside and outside Khan’s house during the action. A purported video showed Khan sitting on a bed near his mother-in-law, who he said, had recently undergone a surgery.
The money laundering case against the 50-year-old legislator stems from two FIRs, one by the CBI in the Wakf Board related alleged irregularities and another by the Delhi ACB related to an case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
Sources claimed Khan evaded at least 10 ED summons since he was last questioned by the agency in this case in April. An unconfirmed video showed Khan telling an ED officer standing outside his locked gate that he knows they want to arrest him.
“You have come to arrest me one thousand per cent, I have sought four weeks time due to my mother-in-law’s operation…I do not have money even for expenses,” he is heard as saying in the said video in which a woman is also seen questioning the ED official’s motive. The legislator and his party broke the news first with Khan posting at 6:29 a.m. on his X handle that an ED team has reached his house in Okhla area to arrest him. (PTI)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

