Bangladesh on the verge of a series sweep against Pakistan as rain halts play

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2: Rain halted Bangladesh’s bid for a clean sweep against Pakistan after young pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled the hosts for 172 on Day 4 in the second test on Monday.Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana took nine wickets collectively to put Bangladesh on the verge of a historic series sweep over Pakistan on day four of the second Test.

Mahmud picked 5-43 in 10.4 overs – his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Nahid claimed 4-44 – his best-ever figures in the format, as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 172. Chasing 185 to claim just their third series win outside home, Bangladesh were 42/0 in seven overs when play was stopped due to bad light.

Zakir Hasan (31 not out) and Shadman Islam (nine not out) were at the crease when dark clouds forced an early closure to day four. The weather forecast for Tuesday is not encouraging due to heavy rain being predicted, and both teams would be praying for the weather to be clear for varying reasons.

It was a day to forget for Pakistan’s batting line-up yet again, as the majority of their batters fell in the pursuit of chasing wide balls.

Resuming from 9/2, opener Saim Ayub (20) was the first batter to be dismissed, caught at mid-off against Taskin Ahmed. Shan Masood (28), Saud Shakeel (2), Babar Azam (11), Mohammad Ali (0), Abrar Ahmed (2) and Mir Hamza (4) didn’t make much contributions as Pakistan suffered another collapse.

Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Salman Ali Agha (47 not out) put on 55 runs for the seventh wicket to lead Pakistan’s recovery from 81/6 before Mahmud scythed through the lower order to dismiss the hosts for 172.

“The odds are probably in favor of Bangladesh, we don’t shy away from that,” Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie said. “I’m hoping that we can create some theater, create some drama and put a smile on a few people’s faces here in Pakistan tomorrow.” The Pakistani top order’s long struggle in red-ball cricket has seen it lose five of the last nine test matches at home with its last win coming against South Africa in December 2021. The other four test matches were drawn. (Agencies)