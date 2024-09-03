Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Maliwal assault case: Kajriwal aide gets bail

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
A Bench presided over by Justice Surya noted that Bibhav Kumar has been in jail for around 100 days and if released on bail, no prejudice will be caused to the investigation of the case, since the Delhi Police had already filed its charge sheet before the trial court post completion of the probe. Imposing a slew of conditions, the apex court ordered that Kumar will not be restored to his position of Personal Secretary to the Delhi CM or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office.
“The petitioner (Bibhav Kumar) shall not enter the Chief Minister’s residence till all the private vulnerable witnesses are examined,” it added. Apart from the conditions to be set by the trial court, Bibhav Kumar or his associates will not make any public comments regarding the case, as per the SC’s order. In the previous hearing, the top court granted two-weeks to the investigative agency to file its reply to Kumar’s bail plea. It acceded to adjourn the proceedings after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju sought more time to file a reply on behalf of the Delhi Police. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bibhav Kumar, opposed the probe agency’s request saying that the charge sheet has already been filed before the trial court and disposal of bail plea should not be prolonged. (IANS)

Previous article
ED arrests AAP MLA in money laundering case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize ka·china dabie All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association...
SALANTINI JANERA

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa Umran Petrol Pump-ko chadrapenba, tangka paisarangko ra·seke ra·anina Ri...
SPORTS

Defending champion Coco exits

New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all anyone needs to know about defending champion Coco Gauff’s...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tura Talent Society-ko ‘cha·boka’ ine Tourist dept-ko matnanga

TURA: 2023 bilsio Tura-o Talent Hunt program-ko ong·atanio, tol·gipa fund letter ba tangka on·ani chittiko on·e cha·bokaha ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize...

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa...

Defending champion Coco exits

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all...
Load more

Popular news

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize...

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa...

Defending champion Coco exits

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img