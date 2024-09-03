M’laya start with 23-0 win

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya started with an unbelievably one-sided win – by 23-0 – against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in their first match of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Monday.

Two players scored double hat-tricks against the Union Territory – Alice (7) and Mebanlamlynti (6). Banpliebok (3) also scored a treble, while Pynshai produced two goals, and Franky, Banganson, Bipiush, Andrew and Mebatskhem one each.

Meghalaya are being represented at the national-level tournament by Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School of Ri-Bhoi, which won the state-level Subroto Cup in July.

Meghalaya are in Group F, with the other teams being Chandigarh and Bihar.

Their next match will be against Chandigarh on Tuesday at 2:30PM.

Other schools from Northeast also scored goals in plenty to start Day one of the on a high which was played in various venues of New Delhi and NCR.

Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam started off the high scoring day with a 6-1 victory against Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh in the opening match of the tournament.

A total of 110 goals were scored on the day in the 16 matches held at Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School.

In spite of the goal fest, the match between Mamta Modern School, New Delhi and Tripura Sports School ended in a goalless draw.

RMSA High School, Mizoram scored 11 while TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur scored seven goals.

In other high scoring matches, Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand won 15-0 against Air Force School, Gorakhpur while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Hansiadih, Jharkhand 11-1.