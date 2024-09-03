Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

M’laya start with 23-0 win

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya started with an unbelievably one-sided win – by 23-0 – against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in their first match of the 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys International Football Tournament in New Delhi on Monday.
Two players scored double hat-tricks against the Union Territory – Alice (7) and Mebanlamlynti (6). Banpliebok (3) also scored a treble, while Pynshai produced two goals, and Franky, Banganson, Bipiush, Andrew and Mebatskhem one each.
Meghalaya are being represented at the national-level tournament by Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School of Ri-Bhoi, which won the state-level Subroto Cup in July.
Meghalaya are in Group F, with the other teams being Chandigarh and Bihar.
Their next match will be against Chandigarh on Tuesday at 2:30PM.
Other schools from Northeast also scored goals in plenty to start Day one of the on a high which was played in various venues of New Delhi and NCR.
Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam started off the high scoring day with a 6-1 victory against Sainik School, Arunachal Pradesh in the opening match of the tournament.
A total of 110 goals were scored on the day in the 16 matches held at Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground, G.D Goenka World School and KIIT Global School.
In spite of the goal fest, the match between Mamta Modern School, New Delhi and Tripura Sports School ended in a goalless draw.
RMSA High School, Mizoram scored 11 while TG English School, Bishnupur, Manipur scored seven goals.
In other high scoring matches, Amenity Public School, Uttarakhand won 15-0 against Air Force School, Gorakhpur while Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Hansiadih, Jharkhand 11-1.

Previous article
SKY to miss first round due to injury
Next article
Glorious starts for MLP, Smit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize ka·china dabie All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association...
SALANTINI JANERA

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa Umran Petrol Pump-ko chadrapenba, tangka paisarangko ra·seke ra·anina Ri...
SPORTS

Defending champion Coco exits

New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all anyone needs to know about defending champion Coco Gauff’s...
SALANTINI JANERA

Tura Talent Society-ko ‘cha·boka’ ine Tourist dept-ko matnanga

TURA: 2023 bilsio Tura-o Talent Hunt program-ko ong·atanio, tol·gipa fund letter ba tangka on·ani chittiko on·e cha·bokaha ine...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize...

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa...

Defending champion Coco exits

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all...
Load more

Popular news

SSA skulrango skigiparangni dormahako bariatchina dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: SSA skulrango skienggiparangni dormaharangko bariatchina aro kamrangk regularize...

Ri Bhoi a·jani petrol pump-ko dakait dakanina sak 4-ko rim·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Re·anggipa August-ni 25 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jao donggipa...

Defending champion Coco exits

SPORTS 0
New York, Sep 2: This is pretty much all...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img