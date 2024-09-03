Tuesday, September 3, 2024
SPORTS

Glorious starts for MLP, Smit

SSA 2nd Division

Shillong, Sep 2: The Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2024 began here on Monday with big victories for MLP and Smit.
MLP thumped Sohiong SC 5-1 as Wanshemlang Mawlong (9′, 16′) scored a brace for the cops, while Niawkorlang Kyndiah (53′), Aldrin M Ramsiej (80′) and Rapborlang Marwein (87′) added one each. Shanborlang Mawlong (34’) scored Sohiong’s only goal.
Later, Smit blanked Umphrup 4-0 with goals by Damewanshan Nengnong (12′, 53′), Apburom Nongrum (71′) and Nathaniel Kharbyngar (74′).

Today’s fixtures:

PFR Football Academy vs Mylliem Lum SC, 12:45PM, First Ground
Jongksha SC vs Nongkrem SC, 3:45PM, First Ground

M’laya start with 23-0 win
Meghalaya suffer heavy defeat against Bihar
