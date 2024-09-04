Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CEM slams VPP chief for ‘divisive’ remarks

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 3: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Tuesday lambasted VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, urging him to refrain from behaviour that he described as “like a clown in a circus.” Syiem accused Basaiawmoit of contributing little to the state’s interests and focusing instead on creating divisions.
The comments were made in response to Basaiawmoit’s recent accusations that the present MDCs in the KHADC are “like expired medicine,” continuing in office beyond their term’s end. Syiem countered that it is better to have MDCs who continue to work for the Council even after their term ends than to have leaders who “resign like a fool without exercising their mind.”
Syiem also criticised the cost incurred by the Council due to by-elections, stating that approximately Rs 3 crore had been spent after several MLAs, who were also MDCs, resigned. He labeled this expenditure as unnecessary, arguing that the resignations were made without fully understanding their consequences.
He further accused the VPP of spreading hatred and divisive politics along community lines, which he described as harmful to the state. “We have never seen this kind of hatred toward religious leaders, traditional heads, and political leaders. All of this is taking place thanks to the VPP,” Syiem said.
Questioning the contributions of VPP MLAs and leaders to their constituencies and the state, Syiem stated, “But yes, they have managed to give false hope to the youth.”
Regarding the extension of the Council’s term, Syiem pointed out that the extension is legally backed by the Proviso of Paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule, which allows the Governor to extend the Council’s term by up to one year under certain circumstances. “How can one say that our term has expired if the law clearly states that if there is something important, the term of the House can be extended?” Syiem added.
Syiem also announced that the Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC has decided to recommend the formation of a delimitation committee to reorganise the Council’s 29 constituencies, following petitions from various villages and individuals.

Previous article
6 industrial units in Byrnihat face closure over pollution violations
Next article
HSPDP confirms post-poll truck with RDA ally for ADC polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism to drive economic growth in NE: Union min

Union Tourism minister tours many prominent tourist spots in SWKH MAWKYRWAT, Sep 3: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism,...
MEGHALAYA

HSPDP confirms post-poll truck with RDA ally for ADC polls

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has confirmed that while it will contest the...
MEGHALAYA

6 industrial units in Byrnihat face closure over pollution violations

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has issued closure notices to six industries in...
MEGHALAYA

PWD complex at Barik to turn into unity park

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The PWD complex at Barik will be redeveloped into a unity park. Chief Minister Conrad K...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism to drive economic growth in NE: Union min

MEGHALAYA 0
Union Tourism minister tours many prominent tourist spots in...

HSPDP confirms post-poll truck with RDA ally for ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party...

6 industrial units in Byrnihat face closure over pollution violations

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism to drive economic growth in NE: Union min

MEGHALAYA 0
Union Tourism minister tours many prominent tourist spots in...

HSPDP confirms post-poll truck with RDA ally for ADC polls

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party...

6 industrial units in Byrnihat face closure over pollution violations

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img