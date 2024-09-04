6 industrial units in Byrnihat face closure over pollution violations

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has issued closure notices to six industries in Byrnihat due to their failure to comply with environmental regulations. The industries affected by this directive are Shillong ISPAT and Rolling Mill, Shyam Century Ferrous Limited, Nalari Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, Jaintia Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd (Ferro Manganese), and Khasi Alloys Ltd.

This action follows a rigorous inspection led by Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment, alongside senior officials from the MSPCB. The inspection, conducted on Tuesday, targeted 10 industries in the region, revealing serious lapses in pollution control measures.

The investigation uncovered significant issues, including the absence of a properly designated meter for the Pollution Control Device (PCD), casting doubts on the effectiveness of the industries’ pollution management practices. Alarmingly, the inspection also recorded PM2.5 levels at 64.2 μg/m³, far exceeding the unhealthy air quality threshold of 35 μg/m³ over a 24-hour period.

Despite multiple directives from the MSPCB requiring the control of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) emissions within prescribed limits, these industries have consistently failed to meet the standards.

The mandates also included the proper operation of the PCD and the installation of an Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OCEMS) in all emission stacks.

As a consequence of these violations, the MSPCB has ordered the immediate closure of these six industries. Their operations will remain suspended until they achieve full compliance with the environmental regulations.