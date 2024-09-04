Kejriwal’s wife ‘relieved’ over aide Bibhav’s bail, Swati Maliwal hits out

New Delhi, Sep 4: A major controversy has broken out over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal expressing ‘relief’ on bail to the close aide Bibhav Kumar, accused of beating up former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal inside the Chief Minister’s residence on May 13.

Sunita Kejriwal took to X and shared a photo of Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar and captioned the post, ‘Sukoon bhara din’ (a day full of relief). Swati Maliwal, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP took strong exception to her remarks and hit out at the brazen defence of her tormentor, by none other than the CM’s wife. Swati Maliwal, who fell out with the party after the infamous assault incident, shared the screenshot of Sunita Kejriwal’s ‘feeling relieved’ post and hit out at AAP’s tall claims on justice for women.

“The Chief Minister’s wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very “relieved” because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail,” Maliwal wrote.

Coming down heavily on the AAP, she said that the party was giving an ‘open licence’ to perpetrators to commit crimes against women and then shielding them with its battery of lawyers.

“This is a clear message to everyone, beat up the women, after that we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country’s most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court,” she further said.

Sunita Kejriwal’s ‘feeling relieved’ on bail to Bibhav Kumar is set to invite public wrath and also give BJP a handle to mock its tall claims on justice for women. Notably, Bibhav is facing trial for allegedly assaulting the party’s Rajya Sabha MP inside Delhi CM’s residence and has remained in custody for more than 100 days, before being granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He hasn’t been exonerated of any charges and remains the prime accused in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The former DCW chief had alleged that Bibhav thrashed her and dragged her inside the CM’s residence, while the latter was present inside the house. IANS