Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Ola Electric shares continue to slide, lose over 30 pc from all-time high

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 4: Ola Electric shares continued to slide on Wednesday — its sixth consecutive session of decline – as its stock lost more than 30 per cent from its recent all-time peak of Rs 157.40 apiece.

 

The Bhavish Aggarwal-run company’s stock dropped 3 per cent to Rs 110 per share. It was, however, still up 45 per cent from its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76 apiece.

 

Market experts said that the company’s stock is not looking good and can even slip further from the current Rs 110 level over the near term. There are concerns as current valuation of the EV firm appears to be quite speculative.

 

Moreover, its rivals like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have extended their market share by launching more affordable electric two-wheelers. Hero MotoCorp also plans to launch its Vida EV motorcycle at a more affordable price point in rising competition in the electric 2W space.

 

According to market watchers, for new investors, it may be wise to wait for a more stable entry point or consider the stock as a long-term play with a high risk-reward ratio.

 

Ola Electric registered its lowest monthly sales this year, dropping 34 per cent sequentially to 27,506 units in August, as its market share nosedived further to 31 per cent.

 

The company’s retail sales of 27,506 units are lowest in the calendar year to date, down by 34 per cent compared to 41,711 units it sold in July.

 

Its stock made a muted market debut on August 9 but saw a strong buying after the listing. At present, the scrip has been under selling pressure after scaling lifetime high.

 

According to analysts, the stock value is inflated and will further correct itself and investors with high-risk appetite should only go for it.

 

They cautioned investors, especially given the company’s ongoing losses and the high volatility in its stock price. (IANS)

Previous article
Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mira Rajput meets her college professor after 12 yrs; drops photo

Shillong, September 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Wednesday shared a heartwarming picture with her...
Health

Mobile phone use can worsen heart disease in smokers, diabetics: Study

Shillong, September 4: Frequent mobile phone use was positively linked with increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly...
News Alert

No pension for MLAs who defect; Himachal Assembly passes Bill

Shillong, September 4: Amid heated debate, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the Himachal Pradesh Legislative (Allowances...
News Alert

Delhi HC rejects Sharjeel Imam’s plea to advance hearing on bail in Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case

Shillong, September 4: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday turned down a plea of Sharjeel Imam, accused in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mira Rajput meets her college professor after 12 yrs; drops photo

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira...

Mobile phone use can worsen heart disease in smokers, diabetics: Study

Health 0
Shillong, September 4: Frequent mobile phone use was positively...

No pension for MLAs who defect; Himachal Assembly passes Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 4: Amid heated debate, the Himachal Pradesh...
Load more

Popular news

Mira Rajput meets her college professor after 12 yrs; drops photo

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 4: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira...

Mobile phone use can worsen heart disease in smokers, diabetics: Study

Health 0
Shillong, September 4: Frequent mobile phone use was positively...

No pension for MLAs who defect; Himachal Assembly passes Bill

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 4: Amid heated debate, the Himachal Pradesh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img