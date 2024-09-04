Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated India para-athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh for their medal-winning performances at the Paris Paralympics.

Sharad clinched the silver medal in men’s high jump T63 with the best jump of 1.88m; setting the new Paralympic Record in T42 category; Sharad also upgraded his bronze medal from Tokyo in the event.

Thangavelu, meanwhile, bagged bronze medal with the best jump of 1.85m, making India’s second double podium finish in athletics at Paris Games. He also achieved the historic feat of becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win medals at three consecutive Games.

Thangavelu won the gold medal at Rio 2016 with a jump of 1.89m and silver at Tokyo 2020 with a 1.86m attempt. “Sharad Kumar wins silver in Men’s High Jump T63 at #Paralympics2024! He is admired for his consistency and excellence. Congrats to him. He inspires the entire nation,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump T63 event. It is commendable that he has won medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics. His skills, consistency, and determination are exceptional,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Ajeet and Sundar won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s javelin throw F46 class. “A phenomenal performance by Sundar Singh Gurjar, bringing home the bronze in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 at the #Paralympics2024! His dedication and drive are outstanding. Congratulations on this achievement!” PM said in another post.

“A phenomenal achievement by Ajeet Singh, as he wins the silver medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 at the #Paralympics2024! His commitment to sports and perseverance have made India proud,” he added. India has now won an unprecedented 20 medals, more than its previous best of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020. India also surpassed the 50-medal mark at the Paralympics; as the current tally stands at 51 medals till now.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

