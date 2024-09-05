Dhar slaps Rs 100-crore defamation suit on Pala

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has issued a legal notice to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unqualified apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.

The legal notice, served on Dhar’s behalf by the New Delhi-based legal firm Sharan and Associates LLP Advocates and Solicitors, stems from statements made by Pala during a recent press conference.

Dhar’s legal team contends that the allegations made by Pala are “false, frivolous, baseless, and mischievous,” and appear to be politically motivated.

While acknowledging that public office often invites criticism, the legal notice argues that the dissemination of falsehoods and accusations of illegality are clear attempts to damage Dhar’s public reputation. “The statements made during the press conference are designed to sensationally malign our client’s public life and image for your own selfish interests,” the notice reads.

The legal notice further alleges that Pala’s actions are aimed at gaining a political advantage by undermining Dhar’s prospects through the circulation of defamatory statements. Dhar has reportedly received feedback from friends, colleagues, party members, and the public, indicating that his reputation has been adversely affected by these allegations.

During the press conference, Pala allegedly cast aspersions on Dhar’s integrity and character by leveling false and fabricated accusations, which the legal notice describes as a “character assassination” motivated by malice and unfair intentions.

In response, Dhar’s legal team has demanded that Pala issue a written retraction and apology, to be published in all leading newspapers, and provide a written undertaking that he will not repeat the publication of these or similar allegations. Additionally, the notice demands Rs 100 crore in damages for the defamation of Dhar.

The legal notice also directs Pala to instruct social media platforms and websites to remove any electronic versions of the press conference that have been published online. Failure to comply with these demands within seven days will result in legal action, including the initiation of a defamation suit and potential criminal complaints.

The controversy stems from Pala’s statement during the press conference, in which he accused Dhar of being the “spokesperson” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that Dhar was under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CM rubbishes charges against his deputy

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday dismissed as “baseless” the charges of some opposition party leaders that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and the state government are involved in illegal drug and coal trade.

The Opposition leaders had alleged that the NPP was using money earned through such illegal trade to poach the MLAs of other political parties.

Sangma said the desperation of the leaders of opposition parties got reflected in the statements they made.

“…all the MLAs who have merged themselves into the NPP made it very clear that they are working for development. They have joined the government hoping that development work will be taken up in their constituencies and their people will benefit,” said Sangma, who is also the NPP’s national president.

“…One can make any allegations but it is very unfortunate that a responsible leader of that level could make such statements without any basis or without any kind of facts,” he added.

He said the charge about involvement in illegal drug trade is not just “completely wrong” but also “ant-national”.

He said the state government is working hard to stop the entire flow of drugs. He referred to the work done in the last three years and said more will be done in the coming days.

On Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma’s statement that there is an unrest in the NPP and the poaching of three Congress MLAs reflects its instability, Sangma said, “Those MLAs don’t trust their own political party and came to NPP.”

He said they came aboard after observing the state government’s performance and also because of the belief that if they become a part of the government, they will be able to fulfil the commitments they made to their people, including the development of their constituencies.

“If there was a problem within the NPP, I don’t think they would have wanted to join the party. They might have concerns within their own political party,” he added.

“It sounds like more of a desperate statement (from Mukul), maybe to instill confidence among his own people and party but the fact is the coalition got almost 45 MLAs even before these three MLAs joined. Most of the coalition partners are very committed to the coalition and we are also equally committed,” Sangma said.

“It is a clear message of confidence in the government, its leadership, and the NPP. That is how I look at it. Whatever the Opposition mentions, I have no comments,” he added.