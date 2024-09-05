Thursday, September 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

ADC-led panels to tackle MRSSA implementation

SHILLONG, Sep 4: The Meghalaya government has announced the formation of committees led by the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Shillong, Tura, and Jowai to oversee the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), besides various other community issues such as cleanliness, water-related concerns, and drug-related problems.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that these committees will include members from different localities, headmen, and development committees such as Rangbah Shnongs. The committees’ responsibilities will not be limited to addressing the drug issue within localities but will also extend to monitoring the implementation of the MRSSA and ensuring cleanliness and addressing water-related issues.
“We have notified a committee that will be headed by ADCs in different districts, including Shillong, where we will have members from various localities. Their mandate will cover the drug issue as well as monitoring the MRSSA, cleanliness, and water-related aspects,” Sangma said.
He further elaborated that the committees, which will initially be established in district headquarters such as Shillong, Tura, and Jowai, will also focus on drug rehabilitation and related issues. “This is a menace we all have to work together to fight,” the Chief Minister emphasised, highlighting the collective effort needed to address these challenges.

