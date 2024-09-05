State BJP slams ‘false’ report on JJM to Centre

The report submitted by the govt is not factual, as ground realities speak otherwise.

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 4: The state BJP on Wednesday accused the state government of running a scam in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project, alleging that a nonfactual report was submitted to the Centre, manipulated to serve the state government’s interests.

Criticising the report, state BJP vice president Bernard N Marak said that the data in the report falsely projects 100 per cent functional tap water connections in villages of Meghalaya, while many remain unconnected.

“The report submitted by the state government is not factual, as ground realities speak otherwise,” Marak said, highlighting that an inspection conducted him revealed the claims of 100 per cent connection in many villages to be fraudulent.

Marak also accused the state government of managing to secure an award by submitting the report with false data and statistics on the implementation of JJM in the state.

“There seems to be a big scam in JJM. I don’t know what is happening in Khasi Hills, but in Garo Hills, people complained to me. I checked online, and it shows 100 per cent completion, but on the ground, there are no pipe connections to houses, no tanks and no drinkable water,” the state BJP vice president said.

Marak also alleged that in certain villages, it is shown as though water from there has been tested and certified as safe.

“How can it be done when the connection is not even there?,” he said.

Marak also referred to his meeting with PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak, who claimed efforts were being made by the state government to complete the project by December, despite the reports showing most projects as already completed on paper. “We will investigate this anomaly further and will submit a detailed report to the Centre as well as the state,” he said.