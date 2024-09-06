Friday, September 6, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh slashes duties on vegetable imports

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 6: Bangladesh’s tax collection body, the National Board of Revenue, has reduced taxes on imports of onion and potato to rein in soaring prices of essential kitchen items.

 

The board has waived the 5 per cent regulatory duty on onion imports and reduced customs duty on potato imports from 25 per cent to 15 per cent, the tax authority said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Apart from this, the board has reduced tariffs on pesticide imports from 25 per cent to 5 per cent to increase the supply of crop protection chemicals.

 

The tax authority said the reduction will be active until November 30, 2024.

 

The decision came amid pleas from relevant stakeholders, taking into account the impact of unprecedented ongoing flooding and supply chain disruptions caused by recent political chaos.

 

According to official statistics, inflation in Bangladesh accelerated to 11.66 per cent in July, the highest in 13 years, mainly driven by higher food prices. (IANS)

Previous article
Putin says Ukrainian leaders like ‘aliens’; praises India, others for conflict resolution efforts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip China in the MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI)...
News Alert

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat today

Shillong, September 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative at Surat in...
News Alert

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access capacity in the first half...
Business

Sensex trades lower amid mixed global cues

Shillong, September 6: Indian equity indices opened lower on Friday following mixed cues from global markets.   At 9.48 a.m.,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip...

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat today

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch...

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW)...
Load more

Popular news

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip...

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat today

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch...

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img