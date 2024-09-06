Friday, September 6, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative at Surat in Gujarat on Friday through video conferencing.

 

In a post on X (in Hindi), PM Modi said, “Our government is committed to giving new strength to water security through water conservation. In this direction, today at around 12.30 p.m., there will be an opportunity to participate in the inauguration programme of ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Initiative’ in Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing.”

 

PM Modi will address the programme marking the launch of the initiative.

 

The initiative aligns with the ongoing Jal Shakti Abhiyan — Catch the Rain campaign — reinforcing PM Modi’s vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security.

 

The initiative seeks to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries, and stakeholders in Gujarat to implement rainwater harvesting structures.

 

Under this programme, approximately 24,800 rainwater harvesting structures across the state are being constructed with community partnerships. These recharge structures will be instrumental in enhancing rainwater harvesting and ensuring long-term water sustainability.

 

“In furtherance to the PM’s vision of water security, the initiative seeks to conserve water with a strong emphasis on community partnership and ownership and is driven by a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach,” an official statement mentioned.

 

“Building on the success of the Jal Sanchay initiative led by the Government of Gujarat, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the state government, is launching the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative in Gujarat. The Government of Gujarat has endeavoured to mobilise citizens, local bodies, industries and other stakeholders to ensure a water-secure future,” the statement further said.

 

The launch of the initiative is being viewed as a landmark moment, designed to inspire other states to replicate these efforts.

 

The Prime Minister has often highlighted water conservation as a national mission, reflecting his long-standing advocacy for sustainable water management. (IANS)

Previous article
India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip China in the MSCI EM Investable Market Index (IMI)...
News Alert

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access capacity in the first half...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh slashes duties on vegetable imports

Shillong, September 6: Bangladesh's tax collection body, the National Board of Revenue, has reduced taxes on imports of...
Business

Sensex trades lower amid mixed global cues

Shillong, September 6: Indian equity indices opened lower on Friday following mixed cues from global markets.   At 9.48 a.m.,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip...

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW)...

Bangladesh slashes duties on vegetable imports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 6: Bangladesh's tax collection body, the National...
Load more

Popular news

India pips China to become largest weight in MSCI Emerging Market IMI

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: Strong fundamentals have helped India pip...

India adds record 3.6GW solar open access in Jan-June period: Report

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 6: The country added 3.6 gigawatts (GW)...

Bangladesh slashes duties on vegetable imports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, September 6: Bangladesh's tax collection body, the National...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img