Saturday, September 7, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Nepal asks service providers to lift ban on TikTok

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 6: The Nepal Telecommunications Authority on Friday directed the country’s internet and mobile service providers to lift the ban on TikTok, in line with a cabinet decision on the short-video app.

 

“The authority issues a directive to all the concerned Internet and mobile service providers to remove the restrictions against TikTok until further notice,” read the directive.

 

On August 22, Nepal’s cabinet decided to lift the ban on TikTok, which was imposed in November last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

“We uplifted the ban immediately after receiving the directive from the Nepal Telecommunications Authority,” Sudhir Parajuli, president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Nepal, told the news agency.

 

The cabinet while lifting the ban had asked TikTok to fulfil certain conditions while operating the app in Nepal within a period of three months. It asked TikTok to contribute to the promotion of tourism in Nepal, invest in making people aware of digital safety, upgrade the quality of public education, and be sensitive while using the language in the app. (IANS)

Previous article
PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat today
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Godrej Housing Finance Ltd,...
Business

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299 billion to a new high of $683.98 billion for...
CRIME

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in broad daylight at a bus stand here on Friday,...
CRIME

RG Kar tragedy: Tension in pockets of West Bengal over BJP’s ‘Chakka Jam’ stir

Shillong, September 6: Tension broke out in different pockets of West Bengal on Friday afternoon following the ‘Chakka...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on...

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299...

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in...
Load more

Popular news

RBI penalises 3 housing finances firms for violating norms

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: The Reserve Bank of India on...

India’s forex reserves up $2.3 billion to touch new high of $683.9 billion

Business 0
Shillong, September 6: India's forex reserves increased by $2.299...

Woman shot dead in broad daylight at Haryana bus stand

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 6: A woman was shot dead in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img