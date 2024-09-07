Saturday, September 7, 2024
Sultanpur encounter: UP govt orders magisterial probe

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 7: A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter of gangster Mangesh Yadav, who was accused in the Bharat Jewellers robbery case and had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head. The investigation will be conducted by SDM Lambhua, Vidushi Singh.

 

Mangesh Yadav was killed in an exchange of fire with the UP STF on September 6. The encounter took place near Mishirpur-Puraina village in Sultanpur.

 

Mangesh Yadav, hailing from Jaunpur, was prime suspect in the dacoity case which took place on August 28.

 

Three other accused Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan are in police custody. However, 11 people are still absconding.

 

Several miscreants carried out the robbery in broad daylight on August 28, after which gang leader Vipin Singh surrendered, but one accused was confronted and two accused were shot in the leg.

 

The STF said, Mangesh Yadav had a history of criminal activities and several cases were registered against him.

 

Sultanpur SP Somen Verma said that Vipin Singh, who hails from Amethi, has 30 cases registered against him. He said, “Vipin Singh surrendered in the court on August 29, a day after the robbery.” He said there are as many as 14 accused in the case.

 

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav earlier had termed the encounter fake and attacked the government in a post on X saying, “He was picked up two days ago and shot dead in the name of an encounter. Now pressure is being exerted to change his medical report. The Supreme Court should immediately take cognizance of this serious administrative crime before the evidence is destroyed.” (IANS)

IIT Bombay secures record Rs 700 crore fund for research and development
