Sunday, September 8, 2024
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Serious lapses in initial probe come to CBI’s notice

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials investigating the rape and murder of the woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here, are now focusing on what prompted severe lapses in carrying out the initial probe before it took over the case on the Calcutta High Court’s order.

Sources said that the central agency officials believe that their probe process could have been much smoother had these lapses been avoided during the initial investigation before the CBI took charge.

The first lapse, according to sources, was the lackadaisical videography of the process of post-mortem of the victim’s body and the mentioning of the wounds on the body in the report.

The forensic experts helping the CBI team in the investigation had pointed out that the language used in the post-mortem report had been quite amateurish which “conceals” more rather than revealing the relevant details, sources added.

The second aspect, sources added, is that the CBI officials feel that a second post-mortem of the body of the victim could have been extremely handy in the investigation process since more details could have surfaced from that.

On this aspect, the investigating officials are trying to figure out from the victim’s family members and her close associates the circumstances under which the body was cremated in haste.

Sources said that this aspect of investigation has become extremely crucial in the backdrop of the claims by the victim’s parents that their plea for the preservation of their daughter’s body was totally ignored by the administrative officials.

The CBI officials, by questioning the victim’s family members and close associates, are trying to get details of those administrative and political persons who assembled at their residence before the cremation and at the crematorium.

A crucial hearing on the ghastly rape and murder is scheduled at the Supreme Court on Monday when CBI is likely to submit its progress report on the investigation of the case.

–IANS

