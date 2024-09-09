Monday, September 9, 2024
BJP leader shot dead in Patna while resisting chain snatching bid

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 9: A BJP leader named Munna Sharma was gunned down by two bike-borne assailants in Patna on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when two assailants on a motorcycle attempted to snatch the gold chain from him. Sharma, who was on the morning walk, resisted their efforts, and during the struggle, the attackers shot him at close range. After committing the crime, the assailants fled the scene.

 

The incident took place in front of the New Road restaurant, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Patna City Chowk police station.

 

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Patna City Chowk police station, Sharma was seriously injured in the attack. Passersby informed his family, who rushed him to a private hospital in the area.

 

“Unfortunately, Sharma succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in a private hospital,” the SHO said.

 

Munna Sharma was an active BJP leader and the party’s Mandal president.

 

“We were informed about the attack at 6:15 a.m. on Monday. Upon receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the scene to investigate. We have collected CCTV footage from the area, which is currently being reviewed to identify the perpetrators. The police have also registered an FIR and assured that the accused will be apprehended soon,” he said.

 

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, particularly from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

 

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari took a dig at Bihar’s “double engine” government.

 

“Why are Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not saying anything about frequent crime in Bihar? Even members of the ruling party are not safe under the current government,” Tiwari said.

 

He accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to maintain law and order in Bihar.

 

This incident has given the opposition leaders ammunition to attack the ruling alliance in Bihar on the law and order situation. (IANS)

Previous article
Assam Police makes another arrest in Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam
