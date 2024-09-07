Saturday, September 7, 2024
CRIME

Assam Police makes another arrest in Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam

By: The Shillong Times



Shillong, September 7: Assam Police on Saturday arrested another person from Jorhat district’s Titabor area for his alleged involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam that has shocked the state, officials said on Saturday.

 

The arrested person has been identified as Abinash Pardhiya who was taken into custody from Borhola locality in Titabor town.

 

Police said that the accused person was at his residence when he was arrested on Saturday morning.

 

A senior police officer said that Pardhiya runs a tuition centre from his residence and he was running the online trading scam under the banner of Good Luck Tutor Centre Private Limited there.

 

Police claimed that he has collectively duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of giving them higher returns through online trading.

 

Police earlier arrested 38 people across the state in connection with the online trading scam.

 

Two prime accused — Bishal Phukan and Swapnanil Das were arrested initially and both of them were sent to seven days’ police custody by the court.

 

Police have apprehensions that Das and Phukan’s network duped a lot of people through online trading and the total amount that was scammed amounts to Rs 2,200 crore.

 

According to police, Phukan used his lavish lifestyle to entice people and assured his investors of a 30 per cent return on their money within 60 days.

 

In addition to investing in Assamese cinema, he had established four fictitious businesses and bought other houses.

 

The police conducted a raid at his residence in Dibrugarh and seized documents linked to the multi-crore scam.

 

Meanwhile, police are looking for Assamese choreographer and actress Sumi Borah, who is also reportedly connected to Phukan’s network.

 

It has been alleged that Phukan spent crores of rupees at Sumi Borah’s wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

 

The husband of the actress has also come under the scanner of the police and he is also on the run along with Borah. (IANS)

