Value of Hynniewtrep history in records

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC), a renowned repository of historical knowledge and cultural heritage, celebrated its 50th anniversary by showcasing a vast collection of records at St. Anthony’s College on Saturday. Established on September 8, 1974, by the late Gilbert Shullai, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), the centre has become an invaluable archive of documents and materials, preserving the history of the Hynniewtrep people and the surrounding region.

The exhibition showcased various items, including the 25th-anniversary edition of The Shillong Times from 1970, among several other historical treasures.

The SRCC was originally set up at Shullai’s residence in Riatsamthiah, Shillong. In January 1986, the centre, along with the Shullai family, moved to Nongthymmai, where it has continued to grow as a research hub for historians, scholars, and knowledge seekers.

Over the past five decades, the SRCC has become a vital source of information for studying the political, cultural, and historical landscape of Meghalaya and its neighboring areas.

Shullai worked at the Assam Secretariat for two decades and later served as the CEM of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council. During his tenure as CEM, Shullai recognised the importance of preserving historical records for governance and the future development of society. Inspired by this vision, he voluntarily resigned from his post on June 14, 1974, to focus on collecting and safeguarding old records, books, and documents.

In addition to being a collector, Shullai was also a socio-political thinker and philosopher of his time. His selfless spirit drove him to conserve the history of the Hynniewtrep people, particularly during British rule, the independence struggle, and the formation of the Hill State Movement, which led to the birth of Meghalaya.

His documentation also reveals the early ideas of a student movement, championed by Shullai and contemporaries like RS Lyngdoh and Hoover Hynniewta, advocating for self-rule in the region.

The Department of Mass Communication at St. Anthony’s College, along with individuals like Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh and the Lyndem family, came together to showcase these exhibits from Shullai’s historical journey. Their collective efforts, through events and exhibitions, continue to remind the public of the importance of conserving such records and learning from one man’s dedication to preserving the heritage of his people.