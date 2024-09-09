Section 144 curbs in three EKH villages

SHILLONG, Sep 8: In a move aimed to safeguard the environment and protect vital water bodies in Maw U Sam, Mawkatein, and Wah Umiew Maw U Sam villages of East Khasi Hills, the district administration has enforced Section 144 of the CrPC in these villages.

The decision comes after the villagers themselves urged the authorities to implement this section, citing concerns over illegal activities, particularly the sale of alcohol, which they believe threatens the safety of residents, especially women. In addition, the villagers raised alarm over activities such as vehicle washing, which they say pose a significant risk to the catchment areas feeding the Umiew river, a key water source.

The Madanrting police station has issued a warning, prohibiting the gathering of more than five people and engaging in any unlawful activities within the boundaries of these villages. Violators of the order will face arrest, with penalties that may include up to six months in jail and fines.

The move has been welcomed by the local Dorbar Shnongs (village councils) and residents, who see it as a necessary step towards ensuring the safety of both the environment and the community.