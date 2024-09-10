Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

More young people die by suicide in India, say experts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 10:  More young people die by suicide in India than in other countries, said experts on World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday. World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10 to raise awareness and fight stigma. The theme this year is “Changing the narrative on suicide”.

It has been estimated that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among the late adolescent age groups (15–19 years) in India. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), more than 40 per cent of all cases of suicides are among young adults below the age of 30.

“In India, the magnitude of the young people dying by suicide is unfortunately very high. The number of young people who died by suicide in India is almost double in comparison to the global average. Approximately 160 young persons die by suicide daily in India,” Prof Nand Kumar, from the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS told IANS.

“Some of the common reasons that precipitate the idea of suicide to death by suicide are; stressful family environments; unstable emotional health; substance use, failed relationship; poor bonding between the friends, and loneliness,” he added.

The NCRB data showed that 1.71 lakh people died by suicide in 2022. “Suicide, a leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 39, is one of the most pressing public health crises we face globally and in our country,” Dr. Shyam Bhat, Psychiatrist and Chairperson, LiveLoveLaugh, told IANS.

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali said that the government has launched initiatives like the National Mental Health Programme and the Kiran Helpline to address the mental health crisis and prevent suicide.

“However, greater awareness, access to care, and addressing underlying socioeconomic issues are essential to reducing suicide rates. We also need to change the narrative of suicide to have open, compassionate conversations that break the stigma surrounding mental health struggles,” she told IANS.

The experts stressed the need for collective participation of society to prevent suicides and to help those struggling with emotional challenges to easy access to support, free from stigma and shame. Kumar said the effective suicide prevention strategy must include steps focusing on factors beyond the screening for the person at risk of suicide.

“The policy needs to emphasise various interventions to enhance the social and emotional connectivity, physical and emotional activity, and mindfulness,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
Curfew in 3 Manipur districts, protesting students assemble in Imphal market
Next article
Dangerous attempt to sow hatred: BJP hits out at Rahul’s ‘anti-Sikh rhetoric’ in US
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical...
NATIONAL

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img