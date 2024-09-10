Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Dangerous attempt to sow hatred: BJP hits out at Rahul’s ‘anti-Sikh rhetoric’ in US

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his “Sikh turban” remarks at an event in the United States and accused him of setting a “false and fabricated” narrative.

Many BJP leaders bristled at his “anti-Sikh rhetoric” on foreign soil and claimed that the Congress MP was bringing the country down on foreign soil with his “agenda-setting” statements. Some also dug out Congress’ history and invoked the 1984 Sikh genocide to call out his “doublespeak”.

In a video message, BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to distort reality is not just misleading but a dangerous effort to sow discord and hatred.”

In further unequivocal condemnation of the Congress leader’s divisive statement, he said, “The Gandhi family’s history of targeting the Sikh faith is well-known, from their role in orchestrating the 1984 Sikh genocide to shielding and rewarding those responsible for the massacre.”

The BJP spokesperson also dismissed Rahul’s claim that “Sikhs were not allowed to wear turban in India” and said that no Sikh has ever been stopped from wearing a turban or visiting a Gurudwara. “Rahul Gandhi’s legacy is one of betrayal, and his divisive politics are a continuation of Congress’ ‘Divide and Rule’ agenda,” he added.

The barrage of political reactions follows Rahul’s assertions on the Sikh community, during an interaction with members of the Indian community in Virginia. He said that the fight in India is about whether a person, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

“First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether… he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions,” Rahul said at the US event.

IANS

Previous article
More young people die by suicide in India, say experts
Next article
K’taka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi in US
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical...
NATIONAL

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img