Over 7,000 to partake in 3rd Sohra Int’l Half Marathon

Shillong, Sep 9: The third edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2024 to be held on September 21 will witness a record participation.

More than 7000 athletes have so far registered for this year’s event which is more than doubled as compared to the last edition.

Seven international marathoners have confirmed their participation including three from Kenya, two from Ethiopia and two from Bangladesh.

Recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event is being organised jointly by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

While speaking to reporters, Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) general secretary, Finely Pariat informed that there are 7736 participants who have registered after the registration was closed.

“We expected that we will around 4000 participants. It has surpassed our expectation,” he said.

The prize money for the 21k elite open category for above 18 years from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh for the first prize winners.

Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, DD Shira informed that the total budget which has been earlmark for this year’s event is Rs 2.3 crore.

It may be mentioned that the total prize money is 40.60 lakh.

The various categories of the half marathon include 21K Elite Open (above 18yrs Men & Women), 21K Open (above 18yrs), 10K Open (40yrs to below 50yrs), 10K Open (50yrs to below 60yrs), 10K Veteran (Above 60yrs) and 5K Run for Fun (Men & Women).

The organisers have added two more categories this year following requests from the local runners which include 40 to below 50 years age category and 10k marathon for the above 60 years category.

The route for this year’s event will be the same as the previous edition. The race will start from Laitsohpliah (6km ahead of Mawkdok bridge) and ends at Mawsmai (Nohsngithiang Falls viewpoint).