Mylliem Lum pick up second straight win

Shillong, Sep 9: Mylliem Lum SC beat Marbisu SC 1-0 for their second consecutive victory in Group B of the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2024 at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

The other match, also in Group B, saw Pay For Right Academy draw 2-2 with Lumshyiap SC.

Mylliem Lum’s lone goal was by Michael Roy Kurbah (73’). Both sides had won their opening match but Mylliem Lum are now the first team to win two games in a row and have yet to concede a goal.

The other match was Lumshyiap’s first chance to take to the field and they bagged the lead in the 19th minute via Dawanmardor Suiam. However, Nickhel Lyngkhoi (21’) equalised soon after and Robin Maring (37’) gave PFR, which lost their opening fixture, the lead before half time. A stoppage time goal from Dawanmardor (90’+1), though, ensured that the two sides shared points.

The next Second Division matches will take place on Friday. In the meantime, the Third Division action will be back on Tuesday.

Todays’s fixtures:

Third Division – Group D – Lamlynti FC vs Rynjah SC, 12:30PM, First Ground

Third Division – Group D – Mawshbuit SC vs Sanmer SC, 3:30PM, First Ground