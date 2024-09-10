Tuesday, September 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Tata Electronics, ASMPT Singapore to nurture chip supply chain ecosystem in India

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 10: Tata Electronics on Tuesday signed a pact with ASMPT Singapore, a global supplier of hardware and software solutions for semiconductors and electronics, to collaborate on establishing chip assembly equipment infrastructure and solutions in the country. The move is aimed at accelerating Tata Electronics’ readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam.

ASMPT will help in workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&amp;D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and integrated system packaging.

“This partnership will emphasise the development of essential training programmes and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country,” said Dr Randhir Thakur, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Electronics.

The partnership will also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem. “By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth,” said Robin Ng, Group CEO, ASMPT.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stones for two Tata Electronics facilities, including a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility in Jagiroad, Assam. With an investment outlay of Rs 1,18,000 crore, Tata Electronics is set to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The semiconductor plant in Assam will produce 4.83 crore semiconductor chips per day, along with generating 15,000 direct and up to 13,000 indirect jobs once operational. The Assam plant is being set up with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. ASMPT’s continuous investment in R&amp;D also helps provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality.

IANS

Previous article
Will train 5,000 cyber commandos to combat cybercrime: Amit Shah
Next article
Curfew in 3 Manipur districts, protesting students assemble in Imphal market
