Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Women can help everyone grow if given freedom: Mohan Bhagwat

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nagpur, Sep 10: RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that if women are given freedom they can help everyone grow, as they work for the good of the society.

“Works that men can do, women cannot do and women can do things that men cannot do. If women are given freedom, they can help everyone grow. A woman works for the good of all,” said Mohan Bhagwat during his address after unveiling the painting of the second Sarsanghchalak Golwarkar Guruji at Dharampeth Women’s Bank in Nagpur.

He said that earlier people used to say agriculture is our religion. “Religion is not a kitchen but it is the work of society. Religion means doing the work of society. Religion grows through conduct and not by preaching,” said the RSS chief.

Referring to the Dharampeth Women’s Bank, Bhagwat said that the organisation has grown in three decades because ‘matrushakti’ (maternal power) played a crucial role. “Dattopant Thengadi used to stay at Golwalkar Guruji’s house when he was a student. When I was doing second-year training in RSS, at that time Golwalkar Guruji’s teaching was focused on intellectual development. Some people do education as an industry but education means giving knowledge,” he said.

He added that RSS works as it does not want to gain anything, adding, that the RSS wants to create an effective group and to organise the society. “The rules should be followed. Sarsanghchalak has no statutory authority but no one lets his word down. The office of the Sangh is till the Sarsanghchalak,” said Bhagwat.

IANS

Previous article
Impasse continues as protesting doctors snub Mamata’s talks offer
Next article
Stakes high for both Harris and Trump in US presidential debate
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam: AASU advises general secretary to resign over blackmailing charges

Guwahati, Sep 10: The chief advisor of the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the...
NATIONAL

Stakes high for both Harris and Trump in US presidential debate

Washington, Sep 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris will on Wednesday (6.30 a.m. IST) face the most significant...
NATIONAL

Impasse continues as protesting doctors snub Mamata’s talks offer

Kolkata, Sep 10: The junior doctors currently holding a sit-in in front of Swasthya Bhavan, the headquarters of...
NATIONAL

India has capability to lead global semiconductor supply chain: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 10: India has the capability to become a trusted partner in a diversified semiconductor supply...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: AASU advises general secretary to resign over blackmailing charges

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 10: The chief advisor of the All...

Stakes high for both Harris and Trump in US presidential debate

NATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris will...

Impasse continues as protesting doctors snub Mamata’s talks offer

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: The junior doctors currently holding a...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: AASU advises general secretary to resign over blackmailing charges

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 10: The chief advisor of the All...

Stakes high for both Harris and Trump in US presidential debate

NATIONAL 0
Washington, Sep 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris will...

Impasse continues as protesting doctors snub Mamata’s talks offer

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: The junior doctors currently holding a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img