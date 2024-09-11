‘I will continue as K’taka CM’, asserts Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 11: Reacting to statements made by other Ministers about replacing him from the Chief Minister’s chair in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asserted on Wednesday that he will continue as the Chief Minister.

“When there is no vacancy for the position of CM, the question itself does not arise. It is being said by my party leaders that I will continue as the Chief Minister,” he added. Speaking to the media near Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no doubt about me continuing as Chief Minister.”

Reacting to the ongoing investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Valmiki Tribal Board scam, the Chief Minister said, “The SIT has also investigated this case and filed a charge sheet, and the court will decide on this matter.” Siddaramaiah has said that nearly 21 scams occurred during the previous BJP government, and to initiate investigations and suggest further steps to be taken, a cabinet sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of State Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

To review the progress of the investigations related to the scams during the tenure of the previous BJP government and to take further action, this committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Home Minister Parameshwara, the Chief Minister added.

“Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, Santosh Lad, and H.K. Patil are members of this committee. A period of one to two months has been given to submit the report. Investigation commissions have been constituted only for the PSI scam, the 40 per cent commission scam, the Covid-19 scam, and the Bitcoin scam. Among these, the Covid-19 investigation commission has submitted a preliminary report, and after reviewing it, the Cabinet will make an appropriate decision, ” Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation that the Karnataka government is engaging in ‘politics of hatred’ by ordering investigations, he said, “The BJP is playing ‘politics of hatred’ against me. Our government does not engage in politics of hatred, but action will be surely taken against those who have committed wrongdoing.”

Asked by the media about the action following the report regarding the probe into PSI scam submitted by Justice B. Veerappa Commission, Siddaramaiah added that an SIT has been instructed to take action in this case. Meanwhile, supporters of State Home Minister G. Parameshwara raised slogans of “Parameshwara, future CM” at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Khanapur BJP MLA Vitthal Somanna Halagekar said in Belagavi that he would be happy if Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who hails from north Karnataka, becomes the Karnataka CM. Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkihoi is one of the names doing the rounds as the Chief Ministerial face if Siddaramaiah is replaced as the CM.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi said: “The internal fight within the Congress is much more and has come out in the public now. Their internal fight will result in the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka. After the MUDA scam, it has taken a serious turn and many are preparing to become the CM.”

“There is an agreement within the Congress that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar should share the power for 2.6 years each. But, ever since the talks were held in this regard, the confusion has continued. What was the necessity for Shivakumar to meet Rahul Gandhi in America? He could have met him in New Delhi,” he noted.

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said: “It is impossible to replace CM Siddaramaiah with anyone.” “It is our wish that CM Siddaramaiah should continue in his position and he will continue,” he added.

IANS