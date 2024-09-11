Student’s death: IIT-G authorities vow to address concerns, take welfare steps

GUWAHATI, Sep 11: Amid protests by students after a third-year B. Tech Computer Science student was found dead in his hostel room on Monday morning, IIT-Guwahati on Wednesday issued a statement acknowledging the deep distress caused by the incident and the concerns of the student community.

“The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all. The institute is taking the issues raised by the students seriously,” the statement read.

It may be recalled that 21-year-old Bimlesh Kumar was found dead in his hostel room early Monday morning. A resident of Uttar Pradesh, Kumar is believed to have died by suicide even as the cause of death would be ascertained once the post-mortem report is submitted to the institute’s authorities.

Official sources said the IIT-G director had a one-on-one discussion with the protesting students for several hours on Tuesday, taking cognisance of their issues and concerns and assuring to resolve the issues and ensure overall student wellbeing on the campus.

Notably, the dean of academic affairs, IIT-G, had submitted his resignation in the wake of the unfortunate incident and subsequent protests on campus by students, demanding his resignation.

“The institute authorities have received his resignation and we are discussing this internally. A decision will be taken soon,” the statement from the institute said.

Authorities of the institute further said that several measures were being implemented to address the concerns raised by students and to prevent future tragedies.

“We are expanding our wellbeing services, ensuring that everyone has access to professional support, including counsellors for both crisis intervention and long-term assistance. Peer support groups are being established to facilitate everyone a safe and confidential space to share their experiences and receive support from their peers,” the institute’s authorities said in the statement.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive review of the safety and emergency response protocols is underway. “This includes an assessment of wellbeing resources to strengthen our support systems and enhance campus safety. We are launching campaigns to raise awareness about wellbeing issues, reduce stigma, and encourage everyone to seek help when needed,” the authorities said.

Further, the authorities said that they would remain committed to open dialogue and encourage everyone to share thoughts and concerns.

“We urge everyone to seek support from our wellbeing services or campus community if they are feeling overwhelmed. The well-being of everyone is our highest priority. The IIT Guwahati community extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased student,” the statement read.

“While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritise academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus. Therefore, we request all to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms. By focusing on their studies and utilising the available support resources, we can collectively work towards a more positive and productive learning environment,” it added.