Wednesday, September 11, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

NITI Aayog releases report on future pandemic preparedness

New Delhi, Sep 11: NITI Aayog on Wednesday released a new report that provides a blueprint of a rapid response system in the event of a public health emergency or pandemic.

The report titled ‘Future Pandemic Preparedness and Emergency Response – A Framework for Action’ was prepared by an Expert Group constituted by the government think tank. After the recent Covid-19 pandemic, which claimed over 7 million lives globally, and more than half a million lives were lost in India, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of more such health threats. As per the WHO, 75 per cent of future public health threats are likely to be zoonotic threats (which could be due to emerging, re-emerging and new pathogens).

In view of this, the expert group in the report has provided a blueprint for the country to prepare for any future public health emergency or pandemic and have a rapid response system in place. The new report provides an action plan for a 100-day response to any outbreak or pandemic, the NITI Aayog said.

“It outlines the detailed roadmap for preparedness and implementation, indicating the steps on how the outbreak can be tracked, tested, treated and managed through a well-developed framework,” it said.

The report involved consultations with over 60 experts and stakeholders, and analyses of how Covid was managed at the national and global levels. The group picked up best practices and key learnings both from the success stories and challenges faced. They also assessed the key gaps which need to be addressed to help us prepare and respond more efficiently and effectively in any future public health crisis.

The blueprint ranges “from examining the lessons learned and challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic to recommendations and a roadmap for governance and management of public health emergencies in the future”.

IANS

