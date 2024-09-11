Online trading scam key accused Sumi Borah announces decision to surrender

Guwahati, Sept 11: In a significant development in connection with the Rs 2200 crore online trading scam, Sumi Borah, a key accused who had been declared ‘most wanted’ in the scam by Dibrugarh police, announced her decision to surrender before police, over a week after she, along with her husband, and two others, went into “hiding”.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Sumi, while making her statement on her decision to surrender, stated that she “did not escape but was pressured to go into hiding” for a week amidst allegations, particularly in a section of the media, which she termed as “baseless and untrue.”

In her statement, Sumi claimed that the information circulating over the past week in the media was “misleading” and that the flurry of accusations had taken a heavy toll on her mental health and wellbeing.

She further defended her decision to remain in hiding for the past seven days stating that the accusations against her were agonising and intolerable. “Even before I am proven guilty by a court of law, I have been leveled at serious allegations by the media. However, today I have decided to surrender and cooperate with the Assam Police,” she said on social media.

The development comes amidst an intense operation by the criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police to track down Sumi, an actor-choreographer, and her husband Tarkik, who had been on the run following accusations of involvement in the multi-crore scam.

Notably, Assam Police has already made a series of arrests across the state in the online trading scam. A special investigation team (SIT) had also been constituted to dismantle the nexus and arrest all such scamsters and cyber criminals currently operating in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting Tarkik Borah’s brother, Amlan Borah, (one of the accused and most wanted) in Bihar.

The police also reported the seizure of a Fortuner Sigma 4 vehicle in Meghalaya, which was registered in the name of Sumi’s husband, Tarkik.