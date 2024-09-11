Out on bail, Engineer Rasheed vows to fight Centre’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ narrative

New Delhi, Sept 11: Lok Sabha member Engineer Rasheed on Wednesday vowed to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ narrative, adding that the June 4 general election verdict gave enough signs of it.

“I will fight PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir and for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue till my last breath. PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir has miserably failed. That has been proven by the people of my constituency on June 4. The vote for me was actually a referendum against PM Modi’s narrative of Naya Kashmir that has failed,” said Rasheed while talking to the media persons after his release from Tihar Jail on interim bail granted to him by the court up to October 2.

He also criticised former J&K Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, saying that does not need character certificates from them as he is only answerable to the people of Kashmir.

“My people have defeated Omar Abdullah by more than two lakh votes in the Lok Sabha election. That is my real certificate. You (media) must remember that when I filed nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Omar Abdullah said had he known that I (Rasheed) would contest then he (Omar) would not have stood from Baramulla in the elections.

“After I won, he started saying I am an agent. Yes, I am an agent of my people. Spending a day in Tihar Jail is like being in hell and I have spent five years of my life there. These people go to London on tour and then return to ask for votes from the people. My fight is much bigger than Omar Abdullah’s,” he said.

“I am an agent of my constituency, my people. I cannot forget dozens of Kashmiris who died in Tihar for want of treatment,” he said.

He told youth to focus on their studies and their career. “Leave politics to me. I will represent your ideas and aspirations and for that commitment, if I have to go to Tihar Jail a hundred times, I am ready,” he said.

He said his fight is for his people.”I can’t forget how Altaf Ahmed Fantosh died for want of medical attention in Tihar jail. Like him, there are dozens of Kashmiri prisoners who need medical attention. I will go back to the people to unite them and not divide them.

“If that is a crime, I am proud to commit this crime again and again. If I will have to spend my entire life in Tihar for this crime, I am ready. I won’t exploit my people. Let youth study, businessmen do business, leave politics to us,” Rasheed added.

Additional sessions judge of Patiala House court, Chander Jit Singh granted bail to Engineer Rasheed yesterday so that he can campaign for his party’s candidate in the assembly elections. He has been granted bail till October 2 and he will have to surrender on October 3. The three-phased J&K Assembly election ends on October 1.

IANS