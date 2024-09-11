Wednesday, September 11, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Preparation in final stage for Sohra Half Marathon

Shillong, Sept 11: The inspection of the 3rd Sohra International Half Marathon was done today from Laitsohpliah starting point to Mawsmai finishing point.

Inspection was conducted where John Kharshiing, Finely Pariat president and Secretary MSOA, P B War Nongbri ,K Passah Assistant Director Sports, official from, PWD, Health Police, SDO office and different committees of the organising committee were present to oversee the preparation of the marathon to be held on September 21 next, according to a Press statement.

The repairing of the road has also started. The meeting was held at the office of the SDO Sohra to discuss the progress of the work and it’s decided to inspection next week again.

“This is to inform that T-shirt for the ‘Run for Fun’ will be distributed on the 18th also from 12 noon to 5pm for those who have registered online. Kindly come with proper ID at the time of collecting the T-shirt,” the statement added.

