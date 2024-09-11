Wednesday, September 11, 2024
NATIONAL

Police arrest driver after crash involving Audi car owned by BJP leader’s son

By: Agencies

Date:

NAGPUR, Sep 10: Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket, after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday.
The person driving the Audi car, Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail (at the local police station), a senior police official said.
“No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and two other occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge,” an official from Sitabuldi police station said on Monday.
After the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, a case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Jitendra Sonkamble, whose vehicle was hit by the Audi car, he said.
The occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, the official said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.
“We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow,” he said.
The car owned by Sanket hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area, after which Hawre and one more occupant – Ronit Chittamwar – were apprehended by police.
The luxury car first collided with complainant Sonkamble’s car and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured, the official said.
“The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car,” he said.The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police, he said.
After the incident, Chandrashekhar Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, demanded an impartial probe in the case. He said BJP leaders were “high on power and money”. (PTI)

