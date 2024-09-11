Wednesday, September 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi is standing with forces that divide India, says Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday sharply criticised Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the US, for allegedly supporting divisive forces and making harmful statements about India. Shah contended that Gandhi’s actions, both domestically and internationally, were detrimental to India’s unity and security.

The Home Minister also defended the BJP’s commitment to upholding reservation policies and national security. “Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Whether it is supporting the JKNC’s anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&amp;K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation’s security and hurt sentiments,” Shah said in a post on X.

He further remarked, “Rahul Gandhi’s statement lays bare the Congress’s politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences..” Shah added, “By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress’s anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation’s security.”

During an interaction with the students and the faculty of Georgetown University in Washington DC on Tuesday, a student asked him whether there were other better ways to strengthen institutions at the grassroots level than caste-based reservation. Rahul Gandhi in his reply said, “…We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place and India is not a fair place … that way it is a problem…” Later he clarified that he was misquoted on the issue of reservation. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is on a three-day visit to the US.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi pens ‘heart-warming letter’ to hockey stalwart Sreejesh on his retirement
Next article
IIT-Guwahati student death: Dean resigns after massive protest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling global semiconductor demand, around 150 new fabrication units will...
NATIONAL

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday extended till September 25 the judicial custody of Delhi...
NATIONAL

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to respond within four weeks on a...
NATIONAL

Union Minister blasts Rahul for meeting Ilhan Omar, hurls ‘propaganda machine’ charge

New Delhi, Sep 11:  As the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi faces backlash and angry retorts from...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

NATIONAL 0
Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...
Load more

Popular news

150 chip fabs required to achieve $1 trillion target by 2030, India in sweet spot

NATIONAL 0
Greater Noida, Sep 11:  With artificial intelligence (AI) fuelling...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal till September 25

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 11: A court here on Wednesday...

Madras HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to bring petrol, diesel under GST

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 11: The Madras High Court has directed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img