Transformers producer reveals why the origin story is an animated feature and not live-action

Wednesday, September 11, 2024
By: Agencies

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer for all eight ‘Transformers’ films, has shed light on the reason behind making the origin story of the Transformers, an animated feature.
Transformers One, which is directed by Josh Cooley, takes fans back to the origins of Cybertron’s greatest warriors, the ground zero where it all began.
Talking about the animated film, Lorenzo di Bonaventura said: “We always knew it wasn’t realistic to think it would be a live-action film. Animation gave us the ability to do things we have never been able to do, like create a whole new world that has never been seen before, but that somehow feels organic.”
‘Transformers One’ presents a fresh narrative, revealing the character’s transformative journey. It gives a peek into the events behind Optimus Prime and Megatron going from brothers-in-arms to mortal enemies.
It may be mentioned that the trailer of the film, which was released in July, showcased their journey from simple worker bots, devoid of transformation abilities, to powerful warriors equipped to battle a mysterious villain threatening Cybertron which is the home planet of the Transformers.
Paramount Pictures is set to release ‘Transformers One’ in India on September 20 in English and Hindi in 2D, 3D, 4D &amp; IMAX (3D) formats. (IANS)

