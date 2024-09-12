Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CPI-M chief Yechury passes away

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 12:  CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit at the AIIMS here, passed away on Thursday. He was 72.

The CPI-M leader was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. He was being treated for acute respiratory tract infection and had been on respiratory support for some days now, as per a CPI-M statement on Tuesday, adding his condition was “critical but stable”.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors was tending to him, it added. Yechury had succeeded Prakash Karat as the CPI-M chief in 2015. The Left leader, who recently underwent a cataract surgery, was a member of the CPI-M’s Politburo, the top decision-making body, for over three decades.

He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017. Mourning his passing away, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country”.

“I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief,” he said in a post on X. “ADIEUCOMRADE Sitaram Yechury Students’ Federation of India dips its banner in honour of our beloved comrade, former All India President of SFI and General Secretary of CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury,” the party’s student wing said on X.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors
Next article
Maryam Nawaz bans policemen from using social media while on duty
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz bans policemen from using social media while on duty

Islamabad, Sep 12: Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has banned the use of social media by police...
NATIONAL

RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors

Kolkata, Sep 12: West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant sent a fresh communique to the protesting junior doctors...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock after Army officers attacked in MP

Bhopal, Sep 12:  The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday expressed shock...
NATIONAL

RG Kar scam: CBI reaches residence of Trinamool MLA

Kolkata, Sep 12:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the financial irregularities case at state-run R.G. Kar...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Maryam Nawaz bans policemen from using social media while on duty

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Sep 12: Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz...

RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 12: West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant...

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock after Army officers attacked in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 12:  The Leader of the Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

Popular news

Maryam Nawaz bans policemen from using social media while on duty

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Sep 12: Pakistan's Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz...

RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 12: West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant...

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock after Army officers attacked in MP

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 12:  The Leader of the Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img