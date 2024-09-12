Thursday, September 12, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz bans policemen from using social media while on duty

By: Agencies

Date:

Islamabad, Sep 12: Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has banned the use of social media by police officers and personnel while on duty. The move is aimed at maintaining professionalism and preventing misuse of official positions by the police.

The decision comes after several videos of Punjab police officers and female personnel went viral on social media platforms, sparking concerns about the impact of social media on law enforcement activities, ARY News reported.

Under the new policy, the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police has issued a social media usage policy for officers and employees. The policy prohibits police personnel from uploading videos or sharing personal, political, or religious views on social media while in uniform.

The policy also specifies that no social media activity will be allowed without the permission of the District Police Officer (DPO) or unit head. Official activities related to the police will only be communicated through official channels managed by the DPO or unit head. Private individuals are also not permitted to use police vehicles or offices for social media activities.

Regional Police Officers (RPOs) of Punjab and unit heads have been made personally responsible for enforcing the social media policy. The move aims to maintain a professional image of the police force and prevent misuse of social media by police personnel.

The Punjab government has directed the IG to ensure that the policy is strictly implemented and any violations will result in departmental action. The ban is expected to have a significant impact on the daily activities of police officers and personnel, who will no longer be able to use social media during duty hours.

IANS

CPI-M chief Yechury passes away
