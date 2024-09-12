England drub Finland 2-0

London, Sep 11: England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 100th cap in style with two spectacular goals as Finland were beaten in the Uefa Nations League at Wembley.

Kane received a golden cap before kick-off to mark the occasion and wore golden boots – which he used in style to break down a stubborn Finland side.

England had struggled to turn possession into goals, Kane twice being denied by Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky and having a goal ruled out for offside before breaking the deadlock with his 67th international goal.

It was goal befitting the occasion, Kane taking a clever pass in the 57th minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold in his stride before escaping the attentions of the Finnish defence to flash a stunning shot high past Hradecky.

And Kane’s landmark night got even better 14 minutes from time when England debutant Noni Madueke set him up for another clinical finish which gave the defiant Hradecky no chance.

It was England’s reward for a much-improved second-half display that ensured interim manager Lee Carsley has started his reign with two wins after beating the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Kane used the night of his 100th cap to deliver a powerful reminder of his quality after a summer of struggle at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The 31-year-old looked a shadow of the striker who is England’s all-time record goalscorer with a series of laboured and lacklustre displays at Euro 2024 in which he looked short of fitness and way off the pace.

Here at Wembley, against moderate but well-organised opposition, the Bayern Munich forward was a threat throughout with only Hradecky standing between England’s leader and the goal he so desperately wanted.

In the end, Kane was the winner of what was becoming a personal battle, triumphing in emphatic fashion with two comprehensive goals.

It was a poignant night as well as one of celebration at Wembley, with tributes paid to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died recently, before Kane received his golden cap from Frank Lampard as well as a bouquet of flowers from Finland’s captain Hradecky.

Kane has been well aware of the justified scrutiny he came under after such a poor Euros but the two goals here took him to an outstanding tally of 68 goals in his 100 England appearances as he demonstrated he can still be a formidable player in the post-Gareth Southgate era.

Carsley has emerged from his opening two games as England’s interim manager with an unblemished record – although this must be placed in the context of wins against opposition that ranged from desperately poor in the Republic of Ireland to moderate in the shape of Finland.

Questions would have been asked had England not won these two games but six points from six is exactly what Carsley wanted and potential banana skins have been neatly avoided.

Harry Kane marked his 100th England cap with a performance that silenced critics, delivering two outstanding goals to lead his team to victory over a resilient Finland. On a night of celebration at Wembley, Kane showcased his class, proving he still has much to offer after a difficult Euro 2024 campaign. Interim manager Lee Carsley will be pleased with back-to-back wins, but tougher challenges await. Nonetheless, Kane’s remarkable tally of 68 goals in 100 appearances is a testament to his enduring quality, as England look towards the future with renewed confidence. In what was a fitting tribute to his milestone, Harry Kane’s two goals underscored his importance to England’s setup, reminding everyone of the lethal striker he remains, despite recent setbacks. (Agencies)