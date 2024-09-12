Thursday, September 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hina Khan shares big update on her fight against 'mucositis'

By: Agencies

Actress Hina Khan on Wednesday shared an update about her health, revealing that her ‘Mucositis’ is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.
Hina, who is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, took to Instagram Stories, and shared a selfie in which is seen wearing a yellow shirt and flaunting her pout.
She captioned it as: “This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love”.
The diva shared another photo in which we can see her closeup face with a lot of sweat on it.
She wrote: “This is me in every 10 minutes now a days My hotness comes in flashes these days IYKYK #HotFlashes #nofilter”.
Earlier, Hina had revealed that she is through her fifth chemo infusion. Best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina has participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, and Bigg Boss 14. (IANS)

B'wood personalities visit Malaika Arora's family home after her father's tragic death
Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for upcoming US Presidential elections
