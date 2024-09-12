Thursday, September 12, 2024
Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for upcoming US Presidential elections

Pop icon Taylor Swift is coming out in support of the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris in the latter’s presidential race for the upcoming November 5 US elections.
The singer-songwriter has formally endorsed Kamala Harris, after the latter’s debate with Donald Trump, with a strong message posted to her Instagram Story, reports Variety.
Swift said that the vice president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos”.
As per Variety, Swift wrote in her Instagram Story, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.
As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country”.
Swift said that she was impressed by Kamala’s selection of running Tim Walz as the Vice President as he has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.
“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.
I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early.
I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope,” she signed the message, “Taylor Swift… Childless Cat Lady”. (IANS)

