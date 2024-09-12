Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers

Shimla, Sep 12: A day after massive protests erupted in the Himachal Pradesh capital over demand to demolish unauthorised structures of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, two state Cabinet ministers, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, said on Thursday that the mosque authorities have agreed to seal the illegal portion of the building to maintain communal harmony.

In a first official reaction to the incident, which led to closure of all business establishments as a mark of protest till 1 p.m. on Thursday, Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh told the media that to maintain communal harmony and internal security and peace, Sanjauli Mosque Committee President Mohammed Latif and Waqf Board member Maulvi Shezaad have handed over a letter to the Shimla Municipal Commissioner that they have voluntarily agreed to seal the entire portion of the illegally expanded structure.

“If the Municipal Corporation permits, they are also ready to demolish it and also agreed that they will accept the directions of the court in the public interest,” the Ministers said in a joint press briefing. Saying Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state and no one will be allowed to create lawlessness, they said: “Himachal has always been a symbol of peace and harmony.

A few were trying to give a communal colour to the entire episode for their vested interest, forgetting that it was during the Covid-19 that the structure was raised in an unauthorised manner when the BJP government was in power.” Anirudh Singh, whose constituency falls in Shimla’s outer areas, said Rs 2 lakh was provided during the BJP regime to the mosque authorities.

He also highlighted that the previous BJP government had also released another amount in lakhs for its construction. The minister said the government would bring a policy on street vendors and hawkers. A decision will be taken soon wherein the Chief Minister and the Vidhan Sabha Speaker would ponder to formulate a body to keep check on the migrants, he said.

Not only this, the entire antecedents of those staying in rented accommodation or working in business establishments, the hired migrant labourers, domestic help, the street vendors, etc., would be thoroughly verified, Singh said, adding the government will also consider setting up separate vending zones for those who have come to earn their livelihood in the state.

Regarding the clash, Anirudh Singh said the incident started after a clash between the two communities at Malyana and as a result, six Muslim youths were detained who were staying there by pseudo names, and few political outfits gave it a communal twist.

“It is a matter of investigation into how the unauthorised structure came up amid Covid. The then Municipal Officers and officials, who were entrusted with the task of planning and checking illegal constructions in the town remained mute spectators… this will be investigated,” said Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Carrying the Tricolour and raising slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Hindu Ekta Zindabad’, the protesters, largely locals, on Wednesday marched towards Sanjauli to lodge their protest and demand the demolition of a portion of the five-floor mosque. Police had to use mild cane-charge and water cannons to disperse the crowds as they tried to remove the barricades at the Dhalli tunnel. At least five-six policemen were injured in the clash with an equal number of protesters.

IANS