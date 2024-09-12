Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Student’s death: Media groups flay IIT-G move to prevent scribes from entering campus

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Media associations in Assam have condemned the IIT-Guwahati’s decision to prevent on-duty journalists from entering the institute’s premises in the aftermath of a student’s death on Monday.

IIT-G had on Wednesday issued a statement requesting journalists not to visit the campus for reporting the developments at the institute in the wake of the unfortunate incident and subsequent protests by students.

In a statement on Thursday, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) said that “such highhanded behaviour of the IIT-Guwahati authorities cannot be accepted at any cost.”

“At a time when questions are being raised on the students’ wellbeing in IIT-Guwahati, the authorities should have been forthcoming in assuaging all apprehensions through the media. But it is with deep regret the GPC notes that the authorities have decided to block out the media at such a crucial time,” the statement said, urging IIT-G to lift the “unwarranted ban on media” and enable the fourth estate to discharge its duties without hindrance.

Likewise, members of the National Correspondents Group, Assam stated that “the tragic news of the death of a student and subsequent protests by a student community is a matter of grave concern for the society at large and mediapersons were barred at such a time from entering the campus and turned away from the gates.”

“This is a direct infringement on the rights of media persons who have been prevented by the IITG authorities from performing their duties. Mediapersons have also taken exception to the statement that the IIT-G director will meet media persons later and not at a time when there has been a tragedy, which needs accurate and sensitive reporting,” it stated.

In the same vein, the Journalists Union of Assam (JUA) also expressed concern over the decision by IIT-G to bar on-duty mediapersons entry into its premises.

“The restriction imposed on media persons from entering the IIT Guwahati campus is highly condemnable. JUA strongly opposes such a decision that infringes the right of journalists,” it said, while urging the IIT-G authorities to lift the ban immediately.

Apparently prompted by the concerns and condemnation by the media organisations,  IIT-G on Thursday evening issued another statement, “regretting that it has not been in a position to welcome journalists inside the campus since September 9.”

“The administration has been completely engaged with the student community to attend to their deep sense of grief and grievances. The students have been very emotional at the tragic loss of a member of the community,” the statement by the institute read.

“There have been open interactions with the students by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, the director of the institute as well as the deans and faculty members. As a result of these efforts, the situation inside the campus is slowly returning to normalcy and students are getting back to studies to prepare for the forthcoming mid-semester examination commencing on September 15. These efforts have kept the administrators completely occupied since September 9,” the institute’s authorities stated.

Further, the institute requested the journalists’ associations “to kindly bear with the institute in its hour of crisis.”

“The institute expresses its sincere regret, as its decision of not welcoming the journalists has the unintended effect of hurting the feelings of the venerable members of the press,” it stated.

Previous article
Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers
Next article
‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY...
NATIONAL

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away...
NATIONAL

Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers

Shimla, Sep 12:  A day after massive protests erupted in the Himachal Pradesh capital over demand to demolish...
NATIONAL

‘Ready to step down’, says Mamata amid deadlock in talks with junior doctors

Kolkata, Sep 12: Amid the continued deadlock over talks with the protesting junior doctors pressing for their demands...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Sep 12:  A day after massive protests erupted...
Load more

Popular news

Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited...

‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 12:  President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Shimla mosque authorities agree to seal illegal portion: Himachal ministers

NATIONAL 0
Shimla, Sep 12:  A day after massive protests erupted...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img