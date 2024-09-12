Student’s death: Media groups flay IIT-G move to prevent scribes from entering campus

GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Media associations in Assam have condemned the IIT-Guwahati’s decision to prevent on-duty journalists from entering the institute’s premises in the aftermath of a student’s death on Monday.

IIT-G had on Wednesday issued a statement requesting journalists not to visit the campus for reporting the developments at the institute in the wake of the unfortunate incident and subsequent protests by students.

In a statement on Thursday, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) said that “such highhanded behaviour of the IIT-Guwahati authorities cannot be accepted at any cost.”

“At a time when questions are being raised on the students’ wellbeing in IIT-Guwahati, the authorities should have been forthcoming in assuaging all apprehensions through the media. But it is with deep regret the GPC notes that the authorities have decided to block out the media at such a crucial time,” the statement said, urging IIT-G to lift the “unwarranted ban on media” and enable the fourth estate to discharge its duties without hindrance.

Likewise, members of the National Correspondents Group, Assam stated that “the tragic news of the death of a student and subsequent protests by a student community is a matter of grave concern for the society at large and mediapersons were barred at such a time from entering the campus and turned away from the gates.”

“This is a direct infringement on the rights of media persons who have been prevented by the IITG authorities from performing their duties. Mediapersons have also taken exception to the statement that the IIT-G director will meet media persons later and not at a time when there has been a tragedy, which needs accurate and sensitive reporting,” it stated.

In the same vein, the Journalists Union of Assam (JUA) also expressed concern over the decision by IIT-G to bar on-duty mediapersons entry into its premises.

“The restriction imposed on media persons from entering the IIT Guwahati campus is highly condemnable. JUA strongly opposes such a decision that infringes the right of journalists,” it said, while urging the IIT-G authorities to lift the ban immediately.

Apparently prompted by the concerns and condemnation by the media organisations, IIT-G on Thursday evening issued another statement, “regretting that it has not been in a position to welcome journalists inside the campus since September 9.”

“The administration has been completely engaged with the student community to attend to their deep sense of grief and grievances. The students have been very emotional at the tragic loss of a member of the community,” the statement by the institute read.

“There have been open interactions with the students by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, the director of the institute as well as the deans and faculty members. As a result of these efforts, the situation inside the campus is slowly returning to normalcy and students are getting back to studies to prepare for the forthcoming mid-semester examination commencing on September 15. These efforts have kept the administrators completely occupied since September 9,” the institute’s authorities stated.

Further, the institute requested the journalists’ associations “to kindly bear with the institute in its hour of crisis.”

“The institute expresses its sincere regret, as its decision of not welcoming the journalists has the unintended effect of hurting the feelings of the venerable members of the press,” it stated.