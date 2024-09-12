‘Spanned political divide’: President, PM condole passing away of CPI-M chief Yechury

New Delhi, Sep 12: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, paying tribute to his contribution to national politics, especially as parliamentarian, as well as his ability to reach across the political divide.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of CPI (M) general secretary Shri Sitaram Yechury. First as a student leader and then in national politics and as a parliamentarian, he had a distinct and influential voice. Though a committed ideologue, he won friends cutting across the party lines. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues,” President Murmu said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was saddened by the passing away of the CPI-M leader. “He was a leading light of the Left and was known for his ability to connect across the political spectrum. He also made a mark as an effective Parliamentarian. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti”, he said.

Paying his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Yechury, “in his long years in public life”, had “distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation”.

“He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!”

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said that he was “deeply grieved to learn about the passing away of my friend”. “We studied together and maintained close ties for over five decades. Always valued our discussions and debates. Like so many others in the political and intellectual world, will really miss his presence,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said: “His demise is a loss to the political sphere. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends. May God give them the strength to endure this difficult time”.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the Left stalwart’s passing away.

In his condolence message, BJP MP Baijyant Jay Panda said: “…Though we represented diametrically different political philosophies, and often opposed each other — most prominently in a 2019 debate at Oxford University– out of the limelight, we shared a cordial and friendly relationship. His jovial nature and ability to build friendships across the spectrum will be missed”.

In her condolence message, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi noted that she and Yechury “had worked closely together during 2004-08 to begin with and the friendship that had been established then continued till his very end”.

“He was uncompromising in his commitment to the values of our country’s Constitution embodied so very forcefully in its Preamble. He was fierce in his determination to protect India’s diversity and was a powerful champion of secularism. He was, of course, a life-long communist but that faith was anchored in democratic values. Indeed, his twelve-year stint in Parliament was memorable and left his indelible mark. He played a pivotal role in UPA-1 and more recently contributed enormously to the emergence of the INDIA group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma termed Yechury “a champion of people’s cause who stood his ground and voiced his thoughts with great boldness” and said: “The country will feel the loss of such a powerful voice”.

Biju Janata Dal chief and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that he was “deeply saddened” and the “eloquent, erudite and affable leader will be sorely missed during debates on issues of national importance”. YSR Congress chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his heartfelt condolences and said that Yechury “will be remembered by all as a great leader and a respected parliamentarian”.

CPI leader D. Raja, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, and Sachin Pilot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Andhra Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, and BJP leader Amarinder Singh have also condoled Yechury’s death. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov and Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong have also expressed their deep condolences on his passing away.

IANS