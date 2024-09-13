Friday, September 13, 2024
AAP welcomes bail to CM Kejriwal, says ‘Satyamev Jayate’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 13: The Aam Aadmi Party welcomed on Friday bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise police scam, and said ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

 

While congratulating AAP workers, Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal posted on the social media platform, “Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders.”

 

AAP members distributed sweets outside the residence of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

 

Soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict, AAP MP Raghav Chadha posted on social media platform X: “Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you!”

 

“Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. Thanks to the Honourable Supreme Court!” he said.

 

Sisodia said, “Satyameva Jayate. Prison locks are broken by truth. Today, once again, the truth has won against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator.”

 

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi also posted on X, “Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated”.

 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh posted on X, “Dictatorship will not work in democracy. It will not work. Dictators bow down, someone who fights is needed. Modi’s tyrannical rule could not break the spirit of @ArvindKejriwal. the prison locks were broken @ArvindKejriwal and released. A mountain of lies is falling, ED, CBI, BJP’s false case has been exposed. Satyamev Jayate!”

 

The two-judge bench of the Top Court gave a concurrent judgement with Justice Surya Kant dismissing Kejriwal’s distinct plea, challenging the legality of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor scam.

 

While the other judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, authored a separate opinion raising serious questions on the timings of arrest by the CBI and held the “belated arrest” by the central agency to be unjustified. (IANS)

Previous article
Why Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi-CJI meet at Ganesh Puja is unwarranted?
