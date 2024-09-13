Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
Business

Ford to make a comeback in India to boost exports, hire up to 3,000 more

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 13: US automaker Ford Motor is making a comeback in India and will restart its manufacturing plant in Chennai to boost exports, along with hiring another 2,500-3,000 employees, it was announced on Friday.

 

According to Kay Hart, President, Ford International Markets Group, the step aims to “underscore our ongoing commitment to India as we intend to leverage the manufacturing expertise available in Tamil Nadu to serve new global markets.”

 

In a post on LinkedIn, she said the company has submitted a letter of intent (LOI) to the “government of Tamil Nadu in India, outlining Ford’s intention to utilise our Chennai plant for manufacturing for export”.

 

The decision follows multiple meetings with the Tamil Nadu government.

 

“We appreciate their ongoing support as we have explored different options for the plant. I know people will be curious, but we will have more to share about the type of manufacturing and which export markets we’ll be focusing on, along with other details, in due course,” Hart mentioned.

 

Ford Motor ceased operations in India in 2021 due to low sales and financial losses in the highly-competitive domestic automotive market.

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had posted on X social media platform that he had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motor.

 

“Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world,” he said. The Chief Minister also visited the headquarters of Google, Apple, and Microsoft and entered into MoUs with these tech giants for investments in Tamil Nadu.

 

According to Hart, the decision will add to Ford’s growing employee base in Chennai.

 

“Our global Ford Business Solutions team based there is already more than 12,000-strong and we are planning to increase that by another 2,500 to 3,000 team members in the next few years,” said Hart.

 

Ford also has its engine manufacturing team based in Sanand, Gujarat. India is the US automaker’s second-largest employee base worldwide. (IANS)

Previous article
Non-metro cities leading in orders on e-commerce platforms in India: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night caught the attention of the accused individuals involved in...
NATIONAL

Port Blair to be renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the name of Port Blair...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to set the bar high in the world of fashion,...
Politics

Kejriwal’s bail boost to AAP candidates, cadre ahead of Haryana polls

Shillong, September 13: With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming out of prison on Friday hours after the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night...

Port Blair to be renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to...
Load more

Popular news

Attack on army officers in MP: Loud music at deserted spot in night drew accused’s attention, say police

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Sep 13:  Loud music during picnic at night...

Port Blair to be renamed as Sri Vijaya Puram, announces Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

Anil Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with his vintage ‘tie’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 13: Senior actor Anil Kapoor continues to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img