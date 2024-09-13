Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNews AlertREGIONAL

Kinatic E-Bikes forays into NE market

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Noida-headquartered Kinatic E-Bikes India on Friday announced the official launch of its two-wheeler electric vehicles in the Northeast market.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Manik Miglani, chairman of Kinatic E-Bikes, said the company has decided to only launch the flagship brand, Kinatic state-of-the-art eco-friendly electric two-wheelers in the Assam market during the first phase.

 “These low-speed (up to 25km per hour) two-wheelers (priced starts from Rs 65,000 to 75,000) do not require any registration at the RTO or number plates and are designed for urban commuters. Besides, a single charge can give a mileage between 65km and 120km depending on the type of battery,” Miglani said.

“The launch is a part of our broader mission to make sustainable transportation accessible across India,” he said, adding that the company plans to have a network of about 100 dealers in Assam in a year.

Founded in May 2023, Kinatic E-Bikes India has established a strong presence in major markets across the country. The company has a manufacturing unit at Moradabad.

During the next phase, the company plans to launch its premium brand, Lorik, which are RTO-registered electric vehicles, including two, three and four wheelers, in the region.

Previous article
Sonapur eviction: CLP leader refutes Assam CM’s allegation
Next article
‘Back to School Campaign’ reaches WGH  
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Petition Committee meeting held in NGH

  Tura, Sep 13: A meeting of the Petition Committee, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly was held today under the chairmanship...
NATIONAL

Conspirators behind attack on officials at Sonapur eviction site will be punished: DGP

GUWAHATI, Sep 13: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Friday said Guwahati Police would investigate whether there was...
MEGHALAYA

‘Back to School Campaign’ reaches WGH  

  Tura, Sep 13: As part of the continued effort of the Back to School Campaign in all the...
News Alert

Sonapur eviction: CLP leader refutes Assam CM’s allegation

GUWAHATI, Sep 13: CLP leader Debabrata Saikia on Friday refuted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegation that...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Petition Committee meeting held in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Sep 13: A meeting of the Petition Committee,...

Conspirators behind attack on officials at Sonapur eviction site will be punished: DGP

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 13: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on...

‘Back to School Campaign’ reaches WGH  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Sep 13: As part of the continued effort...
Load more

Popular news

Petition Committee meeting held in NGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Sep 13: A meeting of the Petition Committee,...

Conspirators behind attack on officials at Sonapur eviction site will be punished: DGP

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Sep 13: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh on...

‘Back to School Campaign’ reaches WGH  

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Sep 13: As part of the continued effort...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img