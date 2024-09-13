Kinatic E-Bikes forays into NE market

GUWAHATI, Sep 12: Noida-headquartered Kinatic E-Bikes India on Friday announced the official launch of its two-wheeler electric vehicles in the Northeast market.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Manik Miglani, chairman of Kinatic E-Bikes, said the company has decided to only launch the flagship brand, Kinatic state-of-the-art eco-friendly electric two-wheelers in the Assam market during the first phase.

“These low-speed (up to 25km per hour) two-wheelers (priced starts from Rs 65,000 to 75,000) do not require any registration at the RTO or number plates and are designed for urban commuters. Besides, a single charge can give a mileage between 65km and 120km depending on the type of battery,” Miglani said.

“The launch is a part of our broader mission to make sustainable transportation accessible across India,” he said, adding that the company plans to have a network of about 100 dealers in Assam in a year.

Founded in May 2023, Kinatic E-Bikes India has established a strong presence in major markets across the country. The company has a manufacturing unit at Moradabad.

During the next phase, the company plans to launch its premium brand, Lorik, which are RTO-registered electric vehicles, including two, three and four wheelers, in the region.