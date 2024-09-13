Friday, September 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Guru Randhawa, Rick Ross drop poster of their track Rich Life

The poster of singer-actor Guru Randhawa and American rapper Rick Ross’s new collaboration Rich Life was unveiled on Thursday. It promises a blend of Randhawa’s catchy Hindi-Punjabi beats with Rick Ross’s iconic rap style. It features Guru and Rick against the backdrop of a desert in Dubai.
The teaser for the music video is set to drop on September 15, with the full music video expected to release in the following week.
This collaboration is expected to make waves in both the Hindi-Punjabi and international music scenes, bringing together two distinct musical cultures in a powerful fusion. The song will be released under the banner of Phoenixx Global Music. (IANS)

